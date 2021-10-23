Morning news brief: Biden, Macron talk over call, no 'hugging scenes' in Pak dramas and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From US President Joe Biden and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussing strengthening European defenses over call to Pakistan TV channels being told to stop airing 'hugging scenes' in dramas, we have it all.

You can also read about France offering €100 'inflation bonus' to curb anger against rising fuel prices.

Please click on the headline to read the full story.

In call, Biden, Macron discuss strengthening European defenses

US President Joe Biden and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed strengthening European defenses in a telephone call. As per the statement, the two leaders "discussed efforts to enable a stronger and more capable European defense while ensuring complementarity with NATO."

In Pakistan, TV channels told to stop airing 'hugging scenes' in dramas

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed local television channels to "stop airing caress and hug scenes" in dramas on Friday. The authority gave the order in a notification after receiving several complaints against such content.

France offers €100 'inflation bonus' to curb anger against rising fuel prices

Amid record fuel prices, France has announced to provide €100 “inflation bonus” to the people on low to middle incomes and promised to freeze petrol prices in a bid to contain growing discontent over rising prices and an increase in living costs.

Climate change may lead to global tension, says US intelligence report

The US intelligence community has warned that climate change will lead to growing international tensions. The first-ever National Intelligence Estimate on Climate Change highlights the impact of climate on national security through to 2040. It warns of the risks if futuristic geo engineering technologies are deployed by some countries acting alone.

Watch: Taliban launches offensive operation to defeat ISIS-K, a regional affiliate of Islamic State Group