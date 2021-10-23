In Pakistan, TV channels told to stop airing 'hugging scenes' in dramas

In a notification, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed local television channels on Friday to "stop airing caress and hug scenes" in dramas.

The authority said it was receiving several complaints against such content.

In the notification, PEMRA said, a "considerable stratum of the society" believes that dramas are not depicting the ‘true picture' of the Pakistani society.

As per the notification, "Hugs, caress scenes, extramarital relations, vulgar, bold dressing, bed scenes, and intimacy of married couple are being glamorised in utter disregard to Islamic teachings and culture of Pakistani society."

The PEMRA directed all TV channels to properly review the content of the dramas through in-house monitoring committee and edit or amend the same by giving due consideration to the reservations and apprehensions of the viewers.

"Forgoing in view, all satellite TV licensees are required to stop airing such content in dramas, henceforth, and ensure compliance of PEMRA laws in letter and spirit," the notification added.

Legal and human rights professional Reema Omer responded to the notification and said, "PEMRA finally got something right: Intimacy and affection between married couples isn’t 'true depiction of Pakistani society' and must not be 'glamourised'. Our 'culture' is control, abuse and violence, which we must jealously guard against the imposition of such alien values."

