Morning news brief: 4 Hamas members nabbed in Germany, Maldives scraps water survey deal with India, & more

German and Dutch authorities have apprehended four individuals affiliated with Hamas in Germany. They were suspected of planning terrorist attacks in Europe. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser assured that Jews' security remained a top priority. In a new development amid escalating tensions between India and the Maldives after the demand for Indian troop withdrawal from the islands, President Mohamed Muizzu's government has opted to terminate the hydrographic survey agreement with India.

In other news, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delayed a $52 billion (50 billion euros) aid deal for Ukraine from the EU budget by postponing the agreement until January of the next year.

Danish authorities on Thursday (Dec 14) said that they foiled a terrorist attack after several arrests were made in the Netherlands and Denmark.

