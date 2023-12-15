Maldives govt scraps hydrographic survey agreement with India

As India-Maldives relations experience further strain following the demand for troop withdrawal, the Maldivian government led by President Mohamed Muizzu, has chosen to terminate the hydrographic survey agreement with India. The announcement comes merely a month after President Muizzu requested the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives, aligning with his 'India Out' campaign platform.

The hydrographic survey agreement, inked on June 8, 2019, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Maldives, permitted India to conduct a comprehensive study of the island nation's territorial waters, encompassing reefs, lagoons, coastlines, ocean currents, and tide levels.

The third Joint Hydrographic survey by the Indian Navy and the MNDF was carried out by Indian Naval Ship Investigator (INS Investigator) from January 19 to February 26, 2023. The ship surveyed Northern Maldives covering Ihavandhippolhu and Thiladhanmatee atolls and Gallandhu Kandu.

As per an official release, the first Joint Hydrographic survey was carried out by INS Darshak in February/ March 2021 and the second joint survey was carried out by INS Sutlej in April/ May 2022.

Regarding the termination of the deal, Mohamed Firuzul Abdul Khaleel, Undersecretary for Public Policy at the Maldives President’s Office, announced the decision at a press conference, stating that the government opted not to renew the hydrography agreement set to expire on June 7, 2024.

He said that India has been officially informed of the Maldives' decision, adhering to the agreement's stipulated terms.

Firuzul explained, "According to the terms of this agreement, if one party wishes to drop the agreement, the other party must be informed of the decision six months before the agreement is set to expire. According to the terms, the agreement automatically renews for an additional five years, otherwise."

Citing national security concerns, Firuzul noted that future hydrographic surveys would be fully carried out by Maldivians, restricting access to "sensitive" information. He dubbed the move as "best for national security."

Earlier this month, President Muizzu had announced the withdrawal of Indian soldiers from the Maldives, with both nations establishing a core group to discuss the continued usage of Indian military platforms in the island nation.

This move followed discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Muizzu in Dubai, covering various aspects of bilateral cooperation, development, economy, and climate change.