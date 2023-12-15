India's Uma Sekhar triumphs over US, Russia, China candidates in UNIDROIT election

In a major victory for India on the international stage, its candidate, Uma Sekhar, secured a resounding win in the elections for the governing council of the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT). The achievement becomes even more remarkable as candidates from Russia, the USA and China failed to win any positions on the governing council.

The announcement of her win has not only elevated India's standing in the world of international law but also marked a historic moment as Uma Sekhar became the first Indian woman to secure a position on the Governing Council of the prestigious Rome-based organization.

The highly anticipated elections featured 32 contestants from a number of nations, including the USA, China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and France. Uma Sekhar's victory, with an impressive 45 out of 59 votes in the first round, underscored the overwhelming support she garnered from member nations.

The required threshold for securing a position on the Governing Council was 21 votes, highlighting the substantial mandate and confidence placed in India's candidate. India will be a member of the Governing Council for the period 2024-28.