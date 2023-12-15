Iran lifts visa requirement for 33 countries including India, Saudi Arabia

Iran said on Thursday (Dec 14) that it was lifting visa requirements for 33 countries including India and Saudi Arabia. According to the ISNA news agency, the Iranian ministry of tourism believed that an open-door policy would showcase Iran's determination to engage with different countries of the world.

The decision would increase to 45 the number of countries or territories whose citizens can visit Iran without needing to obtain a visa, ISNA said.

Which countries will be allowed to travel visa free?

As per the news agency, Iran's visa requirement has been lifted for 33 countries including Lebanon, Tunisia, India, Saudi Arabia, and several Central Asian, African, and Muslim countries.

Only one Western-allied European nation was on the list, Croatia, a small member of the European Union and NATO.

Tehran's decision is another step towards thawing relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in particular after years of tension between the two oil-producing Gulf rivals. The news agency further reported that nationals of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar were included in the decision to waive visa requirements, in addition to Bahrain, with whom Tehran has not yet re-established full ties.

"Russians will only profit from this visa exemption if they are visiting the country in groups," the news agency said.

Omani nationals had been able to travel to Iran visa-free before this announcement.