Morning brief: Rescued Uttarakhand tunnel worker speaks out, Murdaugh gets 27 more years in jail, and more

One of the 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in the Himalayas after being trapped for 17 days has communicated with the media. According to a study released this week, severe impacts of climate change are projected to displace billions of people within the next 25 years. In other news, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was handed an additional 27-year state prison sentence on Tuesday (Nov 28) for financial crimes.

Click on the headlines to read more.

One of the 41 rescued workers who were trapped inside Silkyara tunnel in the Himalayas for 17 days has spoken to media. Vishwajeet Kumar Verma, who was trapped inside the tunnel on November 12, spoke to news agency ANI and detailed upon the ordeal he faced along with the rest of the 40 workers.

"When the debris fell, we knew that we were stuck. For the first 10-15 hours we faced difficulty. But later, a pipe was put in to provide us with rice, dal and dry fruits," Kumar, who hails from eastern India's Jharkhand state, told news agency ANI.

Ahead of COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, a study published earlier this week has claimed that billions of people are expected to be displaced within the next 25 years because of severe impacts of climate change.

Climate Change has been aggravating the severity of some natural disasters, ranging from the floods and wildfires to landslides and cloud bursts.

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina attorney, was sentenced on Tuesday (Nov 28) to an additional 27 years in state prison for financial crimes. Murdaugh is a convicted double murderer as he is already serving life sentences without parole for killing his wife and younger son.

A wave of freezing temperatures is sweeping across Europe, bringing snow forecasts from Germany to the UK. This poses a challenge to energy systems in a second consecutive winter without significant Russian fuel supplies.

Berlin is expected to experience a low of -4.5°C, while Helsinki won't surpass -8°C. Germany faces weather warnings, anticipating up to 20 centimetres (8 inches) of snow, according to a Bloomberg report. Parts of Scotland and northeast England, along with London, are also set to encounter snow and freezing temperatures.