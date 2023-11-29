Video: Rescued Uttarakhand tunnel worker describes 17-day ordeal in first reaction

One of the 41 rescued workers who were trapped inside Silkyara tunnel in the Himalayas for 17 days has spoken to media. Vishwajeet Kumar Verma, who was trapped inside the tunnel on November 12, spoke to news agency ANI and detailed upon the ordeal he faced along with the rest of the 40 workers.

"When the debris fell, we knew that we were stuck. For the first 10-15 hours we faced difficulty. But later, a pipe was put in to provide us with rice, dal and dry fruits," Kumar, who hails from eastern India's Jharkhand state, told news agency ANI.

"Later on the tenth day, a mic was installed and I was able to talk to my family members...I am happy now, will celebrate Diwali now," Kumar said.