Video: Rescued Uttarakhand tunnel worker describes 17-day ordeal in first reaction

Dehradun, UttarakhandEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Nov 29, 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Photograph:(Agencies)

Vishwajeet Kumar Verma is one among the 41 workers rescued from inside Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel through a collaborated effort of about 22 Indian government agencies.

One of the 41 rescued workers who were trapped inside Silkyara tunnel in the Himalayas for 17 days has spoken to media. Vishwajeet Kumar Verma, who was trapped inside the tunnel on November 12, spoke to news agency ANI and detailed upon the ordeal he faced along with the rest of the 40 workers. 

"When the debris fell, we knew that we were stuck. For the first 10-15 hours we faced difficulty. But later, a pipe was put in to provide us with rice, dal and dry fruits," Kumar, who hails from eastern India's Jharkhand state, told news agency ANI. 

"Later on the tenth day, a mic was installed and I was able to talk to my family members...I am happy now, will celebrate Diwali now," Kumar said.

With inputs from agencies.

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

