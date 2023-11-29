Alex Murdaugh sentenced to additional 27 years in state prison for financial crimes

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina attorney, was sentenced on Tuesday (Nov 28) to an additional 27 years in state prison for financial crimes. Murdaugh is a convicted double murderer as he is already serving life sentences without parole for killing his wife and younger son.

The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to 22 counts earlier this month for charges including fraud and money laundering. During Tuesday's hearing, his plea and the plea agreement were accepted by Judge Clifton Newman.

Murdaugh was accused of financial crimes, which involved scheming to steal millions of dollars from his law firm and clients.

As quoted by the US-based media reports, state prosecutor Creighton Waters called the plea deal a "unique and unprecedented sentence" on white collar crimes "the likes of which no one can find another example, state or federal, throughout the country".

Waters referred to the ruling as a "practical life sentence" as Murdaugh will be required to serve at least 85 per cent of his sentence, or more than 22 years, under the terms of the plea agreement.

Water said that Murdaugh took more than $12 million from vulnerable individuals who trusted him while working as a personal injury attorney at his Hampton County law company.

'Stern sentence'

In his remarks, Newman, who presided over the murder trial, said it was a "stern sentence" and told Murdaugh that "it's so disappointing to see you again in this setting". He further added that he takes "no joy at all in imposing this sentence".

The judge called Murdaugh "empty", however, he said he hoped that "something will emerge within your soul".

Newman said: "Many of us do things that we shouldn't do. It's just unimaginable - unimaginable to me that you have done some of the things that you've done. Whether it's you or someone you become upon using drugs or through the process of just committing the crimes over and over over a period of years, I don't know. I don't know."

He added, "I don't even know who I'm speaking to now."

The victims and their family members in a way got closure as some of them addressed the court on Tuesday prior to Murdaugh's sentencing.