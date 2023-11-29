Politically powerful Koch network puts weight behind Haley in GOP prez race

The influential political network backed by billionaire Charles Koch has decided to back Nikki Haley in the Republican primary, thus boosting her chances to take on the frontrunner and former US president Donald Trump to win Republican Party nomination to run for president in 2024 polls. The development makes things a bit difficult for Ron DeSantis who, for long considered to be the only candidate in the Republican field capable of challenging Trump. In spite of all his legal troubles, Trump remains the frontrunner to win the nomination.

“When we announced our decision to engage in our first ever Republican presidential primary, we made it clear that we’d be looking for a candidate who can turn the page on our political dysfunction — and win. It’s clear that candidate is Nikki Haley,” Emily Seidel, senior advisor to AFP Action, said in a statement. “Nikki Haley represents a new generation of leadership and offers a bold, positive vision for our future. AFP Action is proud to be endorsing her and we will be doing everything we can to help make her the next President of the United States.”

Watch | The return of Donald Trump: Trade, immigration, war policy in spotlight × US media has reported that the announcement will be followed by a multimillion-dollar ad campaign this week in those states which hold early primary contests.

Koch network's support to Haley comes at a crucial time for DeSantis when he is struggling to propel his own campaign ahead.

“This was not an easy decision for AFP. Governor DeSantis has been a good ally and a champion of many policy positions of AFP and the state of Florida,” NBC News quoted a source as saying.

“But Nikki Haley also was an early ally, going back to the Tea Party movement when she ran for governor of South Carolina, and is also aligned on the issues.”

The Koch network was pressed by Donors to Americans for Prosperity, which is part of its political arm to make a decision about preferred candidate.

I am honoured, says Haley

The Republican field of presidential hopefuls is shrinking. Former vice president Mike Pence and Senator Tim Scott have exited the race.

“I’m honored to have the support of Americans for Prosperity Action, including its millions of grassroots members all across the country,” Haley said in a statement after the announcement. “AFP Action’s members know that there is too much at stake in this election to sit on the sidelines. This is a choice between freedom and socialism, individual liberty and big government, fiscal responsibility and spiraling debt. We have a country to save, and I’m grateful to have AFP Action by our side.”

There was speculation for weeks as to whom the Koch network would support, Haley or DeSantis.

NBC News reported that when things started moving in Haley's direction, DeSantis camp made frantic attempts to prevent group from backing her. But DeSantis capaign denies this.

“The reporting is entirely false. There’s a lot of ‘wish-casting’ going on out there, but the truth continues to be that there is only one candidate that can stop Donald Trump in the primary and Joe Biden in the General Election — that candidate is Ron DeSantis,” Communications Director Andrew Romeo said as quoted by NBC.

“All Nikki Haley can do is try to accelerate Trump’s efforts. We won’t let that happen.”