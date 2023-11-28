Pence tells prosecutors 'crank' attorneys advised Trump after 2020 polls: Report

Former US vice president Mike Pence told special counsel Jack Smith earlier this year that former US president Donald Trump had 'crank' attorneys advising him after 2020 US Presidential Election and he almost pushed the US towards a 'constitutional crisis', ABC News reported citing sources. Pence reportedly told Smith that Trump espoused 'un-American' legal theories.

After the presidential elections, as it gradually emerged that Trump would lose, he repeatedly alleged that elections were rigged and even tried putting pressure on state officials to overturn the results that were going against him. His battery of lawyers filed lawsuits in courts across US including US Supreme Court. Trump's claims were rejected by all these courts.

In addition to Trump's attempts to overturn election results, Special Counsel Jack Smith is also overseeing the investigation into Trump's mishandling of secret government documents post his tenure as president.

ABC News cited sources to say that Pence also told investigators that there was no significant evidence of election fraud just days before January 6, 2021 attack on US Capitol building. But Trump was reportedly unfazed.

Pence is the highest-ranking government official, current or former, to have reportedly spoken with team of the special counsel. The team is prosecuting Trump for allegedly attempting to "remain in power" unlawfully and trying to "erode public faith" in democratic institutions.

If the case against Trump goes to trial phase, there is a possibility that Pence may take a stand against Trump. The trial is due to begin in March.

The team of the special counsel reportedly asked Pence to confirm under oath various claims and opinions in the book he wrote.

It has also been reported that according to Pence's notes included in US National Archives, Pence for a moment decided that he would skip the meeting of Congress which would later certify Joe Biden's victory. But he subsequently decided to show up as he thought it was his duty.