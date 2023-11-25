Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says political rival abandoning Ukraine due to Donald Trump's influence

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday (Nov 24) said that his political rival was abandoning Ukraine under the influence of former United States President Donald Trump.

All 109 Conservative lawmakers in the House of Commons, in a preliminary poll on Tuesday (Nov 21), resisted the updated legislation for the free trade agreement between Canada and Ukraine, which received the unanimous backing of all the other parties.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, elucidating the reason why his party did not back the agreement, stated that this would push Ukraine to adopt a carbon tax.

The trade bill includes language that the two countries will "promote" carbon pricing and mitigation, but does not have conditions that compel such a plan.

"To see the Conservative Party of Canada decide not to support Ukraine with something they need with the absurd excuse that it's because Ukraine is going to put a price on pollution is ridiculous," Trudeau told reporters in French at a news conference in Newfoundland.

"The real story is the rise of a right-wing, American MAGA influence thinking that has made Canadian Conservatives, who used to be among the strongest defenders of Ukraine... turn their backs on something Ukraine needs in its hour of need," Trudeau said in English a little later, speaking after a meeting with top officials from the European Union.

Trump, who is seeking reelection in the 2024 presidential polls, has fiercely criticised the United States' backing for Ukraine and has claimed to end the war between Moscow and Kyiv in 24 hours if re-elected.

After Russia, Canada has the second-largest Ukrainian expatriate community.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress released a statement expressing disappointment over Conservatives voting against the trade agreement.

Poilievre on Thursday (Nov 23) insisted that he supported Ukraine and a free-trade deal, but "voted against Justin Trudeau forcing a carbon tax into that pre-existing agreement".

On Friday Sebastian Skamski, a spokesman for Poilievre, did not respond when asked whether the leader was taking his cues from Trump, but said it was disappointing Liberals slipped "the promotion of punishing carbon taxes into a binding trade deal for the first time in Canadian history."