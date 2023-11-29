Over 50% Indians fear they will lose their homes to climate change in next 25 years

Ahead of COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, a study published earlier this week has claimed that billions of people are expected to be displaced within the next 25 years because of severe impacts of climate change.

Climate Change has been aggravating the severity of some natural disasters, ranging from the floods and wildfires to landslides and cloud bursts.

People in Turkey, Brazil and India most worried about losing homes

The Ipsos study surveyed over 24,000 individuals from across 31 countries between September 22 to October 6.

In total, thirty-eight per cent of those surveyed said that they will likely be displaced in the next 25 years due to impacts related to the climate change.

But people in Turkey, Brazil and India were most worried about losing their homes due to impacts related to the climate change.

In Turkey, 68 per cent people believed that they will lose their homes due to climate change in the next 25 years. The number was 61 per cent in Brazil and 57 per cent in India.

What does it mean?

If the survey is deemed representative of the global population, the results from each of the 31 countries equate to more than 2 billion people fearing they will be displaced due to climate change.

Where people are least worried about losing their homes?

Of the 31 countries surveyed, people in the Netherlands were least concerned about losing their homes due to Climate Change. Just 19 per cent Dutch respondents believe that they'd be displaced in the next 25 years due to impacts of climate change.