Europe shivers as cold snap tightens grip in second winter without Russian fuel supplies

A wave of freezing temperatures is sweeping across Europe, bringing snow forecasts from Germany to the UK. This poses a challenge to energy systems in a second consecutive winter without significant Russian fuel supplies.

Berlin is expected to experience a low of -4.5°C, while Helsinki won't surpass -8°C. Germany faces weather warnings, anticipating up to 20 centimetres (8 inches) of snow, according to a Bloomberg report. Parts of Scotland and northeast England, along with London, are also set to encounter snow and freezing temperatures.

Icy weather arrives after a delayed start to the heating season, allowing many countries to accumulate record natural gas inventories.

Although these reserves aren't meant to meet peak winter demand entirely, they help stabilise prices. However, some withdrawals have already commenced.

Post the first week of December, weather forecasts for Europe differ. Maxar predicts a continued cold pattern for most of Europe in the next two weeks, while some models suggest a potential temperature rebound in the northwest from December 6. Global Forecast System data even hint at above-normal temperatures in central and southern Europe.

Impact on eastern Europe

Eastern European countries, including Romania and Moldova, faced heavy snowfall and blizzards over the weekend, resulting in road closures and electricity outages. Three deaths were reported. Moldova is bracing for temperatures of -9°C, potentially causing more disruptions.

Romania issued red weather warnings in several eastern counties, with wind forecasts reaching up to 100kph.

Over 400 localities in Romania experienced electrical outages due to heavy snowfall. Bulgaria declared a state of emergency as winter storms left over 1,000 settlements without electricity.

In Bulgaria, two deaths occurred in traffic accidents, and the prime minister declared a state of emergency.

Ukraine's Hydrometeorological Center issued yellow and orange weather warnings for a significant portion of the country.