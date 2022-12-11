Morning brief: Peru's new cabinet, Twitter blue relaunch, a thaw in US-China relationship, and more

As protests gain heat in Peru the nation's first female President Dina Boluarte has announced her cabinet. In other news US high level delegates will be visiting China next week, this comes as a White House official predicted that faced with challenges at home and abroad, Beijing will seek better "short-term" relations with Washington. Twitter has yet again announced the relaunch of its subscription based Twitter-blue service and this update will be available to iOS users at a higher price than what android users will pay.