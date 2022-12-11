Peru's President Boluarte names cabinet, makes ministers take pledge against corruption

Peru's President Dina Boluarte announced the cabinet on Saturday and asked every minister to take the anti-corruption pledge. The president asked all the 17 ministers to swear that they will deliver their duties “loyally and faithfully without committing acts of corruption”.

For taking the anti-corruption pledge, the cabinet ministers knelt before the president, wearing red-and-white sashes around their waists. When the ministers answered the president's question, a large crucifix was placed in front of them.

The president swore in the 17 cabinet ministers, which included a pro-market finance minister, amid intensifying protests across the nation calling for fresh elections after the ouster of former president Pedro Castillo.

Boluarte took the president's office on Wednesday after Congress sacked Castillo, who was later arrested on conspiracy and rebellion charges for making attempts to dissolve the legislature, hours before the former president was set to face an impeachment vote.

The first female president of Peru, Boluarte, assigned the post of economy minister to former Deputy Finance Minister Alex Contreras, who is known to have a pro-market stance and is a career civil servant.

Chemical engineer Oscar Vera was given the post of energy and mines minister, which is an important post in copper-producing Peru.

In a televised address, President Boluarte said, "I have worked hard to form a cabinet for unity and democratic consolidation that meets the needs of the country. I call for calm, tranquility and peace. Let us avoid conflicts that put our brotherhood as Peruvians at risk."

Former state prosecutor Pedro Angulo was named as the prime minister by the president and diplomat Ana Cecilia Gervasi was given the portfolio of foreign minister.

The 60-year-old lawyer, President Boluarte, earlier served as vice president of Castillo. If no new elections are held in the country, the Boluarte will remain in office till 2026.

Castillo's lawyer has denied the charges levied against him and said that the detention of the former president is arbitrary and illegal.

A request has been made for the former president's asylum in Mexico and the government authorities in Mexico and Peru are holding consultations over the request, the foreign minister of Mexico said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, protesters across the country are demanding Congress' closure and holding fresh democratic elections to elect a new leader and not let Boluarte finish Castillo's term. The protesters are also raising demands for a new Constitution to be drafted.