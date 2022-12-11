High-level US delegation to visit China next week to prepare ground for Blinken’s trip

Following up on the recent talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a high-level delegation from the United States will now visit Beijing, announced the US State Department on Saturday.

Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, and Laura Rosenberger, senior director for China and Taiwan at the National Security Council, will visit China, South Korea, and Japan from December 11 through 14, according to a statement from the State Department.

The high-level delegation will prepare the ground for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China early next year.

Last month, at the sidelines of the Indonesia G20 summit, the US and Chinese presidents engaged in "blunt talks" over Taiwan and North Korea, reports Reuters. Reportedly, the talks aimed to prevent the strained ties between the two nations from spilling into a "new cold war".

In addition to laying the stage for Blinken's visit, the State Department stated that the delegation will follow up on the meeting "to continue responsibly managing the competition between our two countries and to explore potential areas of cooperation."

The visit comes as a senior US official recently remarked that given the domestic economic challenges China faces in the country and the pushback it faces in the Asian continent due to its assertive diplomacy, Bejing is seeking stabilised relations with Washington.

As per White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell, China's slowing economy over its stringent coronavirus action plan, along with the perception that it has enraged many of its neighbours, indicated that Beijing was looking for more stable relations with Washington in the "short term."

