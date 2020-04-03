Millions entered US as COVID-19 pandemic spread: Report

After New York governor Andrew Cuomo said he had "no doubt" coronavirus had entered the US "much earlier than any of us know", a report said between December to February over 750,000 people from China entered the United States when the virus was at its peak in the Chinese mainland.

Also Read: Coronavirus - Have rich countries disappointed the poor?

Cuomo added that "we have the virus more than any other state because travelers from other parts of the world come here first," a statement that reportedly has some facts attached to it.

According to the report, millions entered the US even as restrictions were put in place which included Americans returning home.

President Donald Trump had restricted travel from China from February 2, although China reported its first death on December 31 and from January onwards Wuhan had begun reporting large number of infected cases and deaths.

New York has been the hardest hit due to the virus with 100,000 confirmed cases including some 2,300 deaths even as health officials complained of shortage of medical equipment.

The United States on Thursday recorded 1,169 COVID-19 fatalities which is the highest one-day death toll anywhere in the world as the country continues to grapple with the deadly virus.

In Italy, 969 people had died due to the virus earlier. The US also recorded over 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours presenting a grim picture for health officials and the Trump admnistration which has been scampering for a consistent battle plan since the virus spread to every state in America.

US vice president Mike Pence said on Thursday that over than 1.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the US, while President Trump asserted that "we are now conducting over 100,000 coronavirus tests per day," adding," "more than any other country in the world, both in terms of the raw number and on a per capita basis."

White House projections show the virus is expected to kill between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the US, however, there is still no consistent plan on how to stop the spread of the virus in New York which has now become the new epicenter.

