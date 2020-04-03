United States records highest one-day COVID-19 death toll with 1,169 fatalities

The United States reported the highest one-day death toll due to coronavirus recording 1,169 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University live COVID-19 tracker.

The total death count due to the virus now stands at 5,926 with 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 infection reported bringing the number of those infected due to the virus at over 243,00, according to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource center.

New York has been hit the hardest in the United States with more than 1,500 deaths and nearing 50,000 positive cases.

As the death toll mounted in the United States, President Trump said health authorities were conducting "100,000 coronavirus tests per day", while adding that it was "more than any other country in the world, both in terms of the raw number and on a per capita basis."

Trump informed reporters that he tested negative for the virus, saying: "I just took it this morning, it said the president tested negative for COVID-19."

"I took it out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked. It is a lot easier. I have done them both. The second one is much more pleasant," the US president added.