Global coronavirus cases near a million; death toll rises to 50,230

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus approached one million around the world on Thursday as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America and South Asia.

Also read: Spain deaths top 10,000, infections cross 110,000 mark

According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has now infected 981,221 people worldwide and 50,230 people have been killed due to this pandemic. Around 204,605 people of that tally have recovered.

Also read: Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000 in Belgium

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections. A total of 226,374 people are infected by this deadly virus in the US.

Also read: Already in ICU, Europe awaits major crisis once coronavirus ends

Belgium has also reported a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus fatalities on Thursday as health officials confirmed the death toll surpassing 1,000. So far, 1001 people died and 15,348 infected in the country of 11.4 million, as told by officials in a press conference.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 10,003 lives although the rate of new infections and deaths continued its downward trend, the health ministry figures showed.