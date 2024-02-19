Middle East crisis: Houthi missile attack damages Belize-flagged ship, crew forced to abandon vessel

A missile attack by Houthi rebels on Sunday (Feb 18) severely damaged a Belize-flagged ship travelling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Monday, the damage to the ship forced the crew to abandon the vessel. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre reported that the ship sustained damage after “an explosion in close proximity to the vessel.”

“Military authorities report crew have abandoned the vessel, the UKMTO said, adding, the crew were safe.

Private security firm Ambrey reported that the vessel, which is British-registered and Lebanese-operated, had been on its way to Bulgaria after leaving Khorfakkan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Shipping data from MarineTraffic.com identified the vessel as the Rubymar.

'Made sure crew exited safely'

In a statement issued following the missile attack, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said the ship was at risk of potentially sinking. "The ship suffered catastrophic damages and came to a complete halt. During the operation, we made sure that the ship’s crew exited safely," Saree said.

This missile attack comes as the Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed that they shot down a US drone in the port city of Hodeidah. However, they did not offer any evidence for this claim.

Also watch | Gravitas | Behshad: Iran's mysterious 'spy ship' in the Red Sea × Since the Israel-Hamas war started on Oct 7 last year, the Houthis have made repeated drone and missile attacks against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in what they say is support for the Palestinians.

The attacks have prompted several companies to halt Red Sea voyages and take a longer and more expensive route around Africa.

Meanwhile, US forces said that they were carrying new airstrikes targeting the Iran-backed rebels, including the one that targeted the first Houthi underwater drone seen since they began launching attacks in Nov 2023.