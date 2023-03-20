Miami Beach shooting: Officials impose curfew from Sunday midnight amid spring celebrations

Authorities at Miami beach have imposed a curfew beginning Sunday during following two deadly shootings during spring celebrations. Officials have also declared a state of emergency after having difficulty in controlling chaotic crowds, affecting spring breakers' most popular party location- the South beach. In a news release, the authorities stated that there would be a curfew from 11:59 pm on Sunday (March 19) until 6:00 am Monday (March 20) with an additional curfew on Thursday (March 23) to next Monday (March 27). According to CBS News, the city commission plans to discuss further restrictions next week.

The officials stated the two separate shootings on Friday night and early Sunday that killed two people dead and caused chaos among crowds led to this decision.

The latest shooting: One killed, one injured & suspect arrested

According to the Miami Beach police, the shooting on Ocean Drive in South Beach around 3:30 am on Sunday morning was caught on surveillance video. It added that the suspect without any provocation shot the victim multiple times, who died after being rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The police on Twitter said that a second victim was hurt, but was treated at the scene and was released.

The arrest report identifies the suspect as "Dontavivous Polk," who fled on foot and dropped his gun while being chased by a police official. the suspect was later arrested and the gun was discovered to be stolen.

The records also stated that a second firearm was recovered from the victim.

The suspect is currently facing a first-degree murder charge, although no official charge has been officially filed as of Sunday.

Friday shooting: One killed, one severely injured

In last week's shooting, one male victim was killed, while another victim was severely injured, which led hundreds of people to scramble in fear as gunshots rang out.

As per CBS News, one person has been detained, however, no data has been made public.

To who the curfew implies:

The city release says that restaurants can stay open only for delivery.

The curfew doesn't imply to residents, people going to and from work, emergency services and tourists or hotel guests.