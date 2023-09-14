Maui to welcome back tourists in October under new wildfire emergency proclamation

Parts of West Maui will officially reopen to travellers in the month of October under a new wildfire emergency directive signed by Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Friday (September 8).

However, non-essential travel to the western coastline of the island has been discouraged after the wildfires claimed the lives of at least 115 people in the historic town of Lahaina last month.

State tourism officials also initially urged travellers to stay away from Maui so that the residents and agencies could focus on emergency response efforts.

"Beginning October 8th, one month from today, all travel restrictions will end and West Maui will be open to visitors again. So people from Hawaii and around the world can resume travel to this special place and help it begin to recover economically," the governor told reporters.

Green, on Thursday (September 7), told a meeting of the state Council on Revenues that he expected the authorities to reopen most parts of western Maui to travellers in the month of October, exempting the fire-damaged neighbourhoods.

Governor urges families to share details about missing loved ones

Governor Green on Friday also urged families to share information about any missing loved ones and pointed out that the Maui Police Department continued to make daily progress on missing persons reports.

"FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) will continue to assist us with direct leases and rental assistance grants to ensure that people can stay housed for 18 months well into 2025. And these costs will be covered by federal assistance, state resources, and humanitarian aid," Greene said.

He also said that the administration intends to contract with three to five hotels locally to be able to lease their entire properties long-term for the recovery effort, which will serve as an additional housing safety net.

The wildfires in Maui were the deadliest in the United States in over a century. The fires scorched much of the historic town of Lahaina. Reuters earlier reported that over 2,200 buildings have been destroyed and another 500 been damaged by the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies)





