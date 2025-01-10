A 17-year-old boy, who was in his third year of a degree at an education institute of China's Pucheng, allegedly fell to his death on January 2 and the school called it an accident. But soon allegations spread on social media that authorities were covering up the case and that it was not an accident. Shortly, massive protests erupt across northwest China against the authorities.
Several videos circulated on the internet showed people clashing with police and throwing objects at cops. Some officers were seen beating protesters at the site, BBC reported.
Chinese media reported that around 50,000 people joined the protest and rally after the boy was "bullied to death in his school". It is being said that the protest is the largest since January 2023.
pic.twitter.com/QPM2jXFZck Shaanxi Pucheng. About fifty thousand people have begun rallying after a student was bullied to death in his school. This is said to be the largest protest to break out in China since January 2023. The video shows the crowd repelling police.— The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动 (@TGTM_Official) January 6, 2025
Death or cover-up?
The school administration declared that the boy, identified with the surname Dang, died in an accident. But social media and protesters claimed he was bullied and beaten to death.
As per the CCTV report, authorities had investigated Dang's death after a "verbal and physical altercation" with his roommates. That inquiry came only after thousands gathered outside the school demanding it.
The report claimed that Dang was woken up in the night and was chatting with fellow students in his dormitory, which led to an argument and altercation. But it was resolved by the school authority, as per CCTV. But later on the same night, a student found the 17-year-old's dead body at the foot of the dormitory building.
1月6日，陕西蒲城民众“反霸凌要真相”示威升级，上万人突破警察封锁，再次冲入学校，砸毁了部分学校设施，围殴了校长。目前，事件仍在发展之中，详情请关注我们稍后的记录视频。 https://t.co/K5SCxhGGu0 pic.twitter.com/NMiFxTwNyr— 昨天 (@YesterdayBigcat) January 6, 2025
“At about 3 am on January 2, Huang, who shared a dormitory with Dang, found a wooden stool under the balcony window of the dormitory when he went to the toilet,” the agency reported.
The state media claimed the entire incident as an "accident" where Dang "fell from a height at the school". It reported that the investigation has been conducted and the case is not being treated as a criminal case yet.
Claims on internet
陕西百姓怒了！校办公室被砸烂，副校长被打进ICU，警察被民众团团围住！1月6日，当局派出全副武装的数百警察到场，挥警棍殴打民众更激众怒。成千上万愤怒的民众突破封锁冲进学校后，将蒲城职校办公室乱砸一通；副校长被民众打到不省人事；民众们将警察团团围住，警察们则聚在一起用盾牌遮挡保护。 pic.twitter.com/ZgoBcm5VZg— 希望之聲 - 中國時局 (@SoundOfHope_SOH) January 6, 2025
Various videos shared on social media, verified by BBC, showed a large gathering outside the school chanting "Give us the truth" and an ambulance in which the school's principal "sought refuge" amid the protest.
A post on the social media platform X said that Dang's family has suspected that he was bullied on campus and now the school is concealing the truth.
Other claims also circulated in which people said Dang took his own life after being bullied by a fellow student. As per BBC, Dang's family claimed that there were injuries on his body and they were not allowed to examine the body for long.
Protests over a student's suspicious death have escalated into violent clashes. On Jan. 6, thousands confronted police at Shaanxi Pucheng Vocational School, with authorities using batons and pepper spray. Protesters retaliated with stones and fire extinguishers, targeting the… pic.twitter.com/d0aZq3oppc— Spotlight on China (@spotlightoncn) January 7, 2025
(With inputs from agencies)