Seoul

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in the country on Tuesday (Dec 3), vowing to eliminate “anti-state” forces. The surprising move harkened back to an era of authoritarian leaders that the country has not seen since the 1980s.

The South Korean military said that martial law would be maintained until lifted by Yoon after the Parliament passed a motion for lifting the law.

The imposition of martial law was denounced by opposition parties. Political activities have been banned, and protests have been prohibited. Media is censored.

Despite the restrictions, a report by the news agency AFP said that hundreds of people gathered at the parliament to protest against the imposition of the law.

The parliament, with 190 of its 300 members present, passed a motion requiring the martial law to be lifted. All the 190 lawmakers present voted to lift the measure.

Here's a look at the latest updates on the situation:

> Hundreds of people, including opposition lawmakers, gathered outside the parliament in Seoul as the premises were being guarded by the police.

> The protesters gathered at parliament as special forces tried to enter the premises.

> In parliament, the motion was passed requiring for the law to be lifted. "Of the 190 present, 190 in favour, I declare that the resolution calling for the lifting of the emergency martial law has been passed," National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said. There are 300 seats in the assembly.

> Yoon declared martial law, accusing the opposition of being "anti-state forces" and saying he was acting to protect the country from "threats" posed by North Korea.

> "To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements plundering people's freedom and happiness, I hereby declare emergency martial law," Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.

> Yoon did not give details of the North's threats, but the South remains technically at war with nuclear-armed Pyongyang.

> In a statement, Martial Law Commander Park An-su said, "All political activities are banned in South Korea following the imposition of martial law on Tuesday and all media will be subject to government monitoring."

> "All political activities, including those of the national assembly, local councils, political parties, and political associations, as well as assemblies and demonstrations, are strictly prohibited," the statement added.

> The United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) said that they were closely monitoring the situation in South Korea.

> The Chinese embassy in Seoul warned its citizens to exercise "caution."

> In a statement, the embassy advised "Chinese nationals in South Korea to remain calm, monitor developments in South Korea's political situation, enhance safety awareness, limit unnecessary outings, exercise caution when expressing political opinions."

(With inputs from agencies)