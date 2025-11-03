A 32-year-old man who was among the two individuals arrested initially in connection with the Huntingdon train stabbings is now being treated as the only suspect, British Transport Police (BTP) said. The suspect had boarded the train at Peterborough station. Another man, a 35-year-old from London, has been released with no further action after it was established that he was not involved in the attack, BTP said in a statement. Police also confirmed that a knife was recovered by officers at the scene. “It was reported in good faith to officers responding to the incident that he was involved in the attack, and following enquiries we can confirm that he was not involved.”

Five casualties have now been discharged from the hospital, and one remains in a life-threatening condition. This casualty is a member of LNER rail staff who was on the train at the time and tried to stop the attacker. The CCTV footage from the train makes it clear that his actions were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people’s lives, said BTP.

British Transport Police Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said, “Our investigation is moving at pace, and we are confident we are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.”

“As would be expected, specialist detectives are looking into the background of the suspect we have in custody and the events that led up to the attack.”

Train driver hailed for prompt action

The train driver, Andrew Johnson, from Peterborough, diverted the train to Huntingdon station within minutes of being alerted to the mass stabbing to allow emergency services to respond.

Johnson spent 17 years in the Royal Navy and was deployed to Iraq in 2003 before becoming a train driver in 2018, said a Telegraph report.

Nottingham Forest assures support

Nottingham Forest supporters living in London were travelling on the LNER train when the stabbings happened, the football club said in a statement on X. Forest played Manchester United at the City Ground in Nottingham. The club said, “Many of our London-based supporters were travelling home on that train following our match at the City Ground, and our thoughts are very much with everyone caught up in such a distressing incident. “The club is aware that many individuals demonstrated extraordinary bravery, which undoubtedly helped prevent even greater harm,” it added

Evangelos Marinakis, the club’s owner, said, “We will make sure any supporter caught up in this incident receives whatever financial support they require to enable them to access the best possible medical care as they recover.”