/Andrew to also be stripped of naval title, says UK defence secretary

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the former Duke of York, will lose his naval title also, said the UK defence secretary, as King Charles looks to draw a line under the scandal over his brother’s relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, who was stripped of his title as a prince on Thursday, will be divested of his honorary rank of vice-admiral that he was given in 2015 and has retained even after giving up other military positions in 2022, defence secretary John Healey confirmed on Sunday. The ministers are working with the king to remove Mountbatten Windsor’s naval honours, after the decision last week to strip him of his royal title as prince and remove him from Royal Lodge.

“In general, the government has been guided by the decisions and judgments the king has made. In defence, it’s exactly the same,” Healey said.

“We’ve seen Andrew surrender the honorary positions he’s had throughout the military, and guided again by the king, we are working now to remove that last remaining title of vice-admiral that he has.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mountbatten Windsor has been under renewed scrutiny over his ties to Epstein after the publication of posthumous memoirs by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was forced to have sex with the former prince on three occasions, including when she was 17 and also during an orgy after being trafficked by Epstein. Mountbatten Windsor denies the allegations.

It has now emerged that Mountbatten Windsor wrote to Epstein in 2010 after the latter was released from jail on charges of soliciting prostitution.

Newly released emails show the former prince told Epstein, “I have no immediate plans to drop by New York but I think I should at some stage soon. I’ll look and see if I can make a couple of days before the summer. It would be good to catch up in person.”

Mountbatten Windsor served in the navy for over 20 years, including as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War. After Guiffre filed a civil case in New York three years ago, he stopped using most of his military titles but kept hold of the rank of vice admiral. His £20,000 annual navy pension is his only current source of declared income.

WATCH: Royal Rift: King's Brother Evicted From Windsor Castle, Andrew Stripped Of 'Prince' Title

Buckingham Palace announced formally that he would lose the titles of prince and Duke of York, as well as being made to leave his residence at Royal Lodge.

As per reports, the king approved a six-figure, one-off payment for his brother and was prepared to personally pay for an annual stipend.