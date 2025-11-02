/Two men, both British nationals, held for train stabbings; cops say no terror angle yet

Two men, both British nationals, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, as two people are still in life-threatening condition after the mass stabbing of passengers on a London-bound train in eastern England on Saturday. Counterterrorism police had helped with the initial investigation after the mass stabbing of passengers. “At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident. It would not be appropriate to speculate on the cause of this incident,” Superintendent John Loveless from British Transport Police told media on Sunday. The two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder were a 32-year-old male, a black British national, and a 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent, Loveless told media on Sunday. Both had been born in the UK, he added.

Two injured still in life-threatening condition

Ten people were taken to the hospital, and one more person self-presented at the hospital later in the evening.

Of the nine people believed to have life-threatening injuries, four have since been discharged, but two remain in a life-threatening condition.

Loveless asked the public to get in touch if they have more information. Members of the public can text British Transport Police on 61016, quoting reference 663, if they have information connected to the incident.

The British Transport Police says it is continuing to work to establish the full circumstances and motivations that led to the attack.

The armed police made the arrests after the train made an emergency stop at Huntingdon, around 80 miles (130 km) north of London. Armed officers boarded the train and arrested the two suspects within eight minutes of the first 999 calls from passengers, who raised the alarm at about 19:42. An eyewitness said that a suspect was seen waving a large knife before he was tasered by police.

PM Starmer, King Charles condemn incident

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the train stabbing an “appalling incident” that was “deeply concerning,” while King Charles said he was “truly appalled and shocked”.

Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood said she was "deeply saddened" and urged people to avoid comment and speculation.

British Defence Secretary John Healey described it as an “isolated attack” but warned we are in a “new era of threat”.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said passengers would see “a high visibility presence” of police at railway stations and on trains throughout the day “to reassure the public”.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood praised the “exceptional bravery of staff and passengers on the train” and confirmed the “horrific” attack was not being treated as terrorism. “My deepest thanks go to the British Transport Police, Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service. They responded rapidly, with the utmost professionalism and saved lives,” she added in a post on X.

Britain’s current threat level from terrorism is rated as “substantial” by security services, meaning an attack is considered “likely”.

After a number of serious attacks in 2017, Britain has had some quieter years in the 2020s, although last month three people were killed when a synagogue was attacked in Manchester.

Police initially declared “Plato”, the national codeword used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”, before the declaration was later rescinded.