/Liftoff! ISRO launches India’s heaviest satellite CMS-03 aboard ‘Bahubali’ rocket

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday (Nov 2) launched the country’s heaviest communication satellite CMS-03 (GSAT-7R), marking a milestone for India’s independent satellite capabilities and maritime security. The launch took place aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket, also known as ‘Bahubali’ of Indian rockets, from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 5:26 pm.

“Liftoff! #LVM3M5 launches #CMS03 from SDSC SHAR, carrying India’s heaviest communication satellite to GTO,” ISRO wrote on X. Adding an update in another post, it said, “LVM3-M5/CMS-03 Mission Update: CMS-03 separated successfully. Perfect injection.”



The mission marks the fifth operational flight of the LVM3 vehicle. The rocket was last used during the Chandrayaan-3 launch on July 14, 2023.

Following the launch, ISRO chief Dr V Narayanan announced that the Indian space agency successfully conducted an in-orbit test of the indigenously developed C25 cryogenic stage.

“LVM3-M5 successfully injected into the required orbit precisely. This is the 8th consecutive successful launch by LVM3. CMS-03 is the heaviest satellite placed in GTO orbit. The vehicle performance was enhanced to increase its payload capacity by 10 per cent,” he said.

He further added, “The satellite has a life of 15 years and carries a host of new technologies. We accomplished this mission despite the difficult weather conditions. The launch also had the reignition of the C20 cryogenic engine for the first time after placing the satellite. This will help in placing satellites in multiple orbits using LVM3.”

The satellite would enhance the space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities for the Navy with indigenous, state-of-the-art components specifically designed to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Navy.