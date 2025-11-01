/Haryana youth headed to US via ‘Dunki’ route, killed in Guatemala after ransom demands by traffickers

A Haryana teenager who headed to the United States through the hazardous ‘dunki’ route has been killed after allegedly being held captive by human traffickers in Guatemala, his family members claimed on Saturday. The family of Yuvraj (18), the only son of an agriculturist from Mohna village near in Pundri town of Kaithal district, came to know about his death a few days ago when one of the “donkers” sent them a death certificate and photos of him and another youth from Punjab, claiming both had been killed.

Gurpej Singh, maternal uncle of Yuvraj, told PTI that the human traffickers, known as ‘donkers’, operate illegal migration routes, during which some travellers are often assaulted and mistreated.

Family was sent videos showing Yuvraj being held hostage

Gurpej said Yuvraj had cleared his Class 12 board exam and was eager to support his family and hoped to find a job once he reached the US. He left on Oct 13, 2024.

Three Haryana-based travel agents had taken large sums of money from the family, promising a safe journey through other contacts in their network. However, after the initial payment was made, the family lost contact with Yuvraj. A few months later, the family received videos showing Yuvraj and another man from Punjab being held hostage in Guatemala, after which the ‘donkers’ demanded ransom money.

‘Trafficker took money for proof of teen’s death’

The grieving family believes that the money they gave to the Haryana-based agents to be paid to the other “donkers” was not forwarded. Recently, one of the “donkers” contacted the family, claiming that Yuvraj had been killed, and demanded Rs 3 lakh to provide proof of his death. The money was sent, and the trafficker then sent a death certificate and photos, Gurpej said.

“Overall, the family paid anywhere between Rs 40 and Rs 50 lakh to the travel agents and the donkers,” he added.

Gurpej claimed that the family had approached the police earlier and two local agents were apprehended.

Many people from Punjab, Haryana, and other states use the illegal and risky ‘dunki routes’ to enter the United States by spending large sums of money. Many who entered the US this way have already been deported.