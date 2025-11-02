US drone footage shows Hamas men allegedly looting aid truck in Gaza | Watch

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has released drone footage it says shows Hamas operatives allegedly looting a humanitarian aid truck in southern Gaza. “The US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) observed suspected Hamas operatives looting an aid truck travelling as part of a humanitarian convoy delivering needed assistance from international partners to Gazans in northern Khan Younis,” CENTCOM wrote on X. The incident occurred on October 31 near northern Khan Younis, where a US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) saw the attack through live video from an American MQ-9 surveillance drone. The drone was monitoring the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at the time.

“Operatives attacked the driver and stole the aid and truck after moving the driver to the road’s median. The driver’s current status is unknown,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

The looted truck was part of a convoy delivering humanitarian assistance from international partners to Gaza. The CMCC, based in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, was alerted through the drone feed. CMCC, established under US leadership, includes representatives from nearly 40 nations and international organisations to coordinate humanitarian, logistical, and security aid into Gaza and to help oversee post-war stabilisation.

CENTCOM said over 600 trucks of aid and commercial goods have been entering Gaza daily, and incidents like this “undermine these efforts.”

The video was recorded by an American MQ-9 surveillance drone during the Israel visit of US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, who met with Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

Hamas has denied responsibility, citing “cut-off communications” with its operatives in zones under Israeli control.

‘Hamas is the impediment, must lay down arms, stop looting’: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also condemned the looting, and said that Hamas continues to steal relief meant for civilians. “Hamas continues to deprive the people of Gaza of the humanitarian aid they desperately need. This theft undermines international efforts in support of President Trump’s 20 Point Plan to deliver critical assistance to innocent civilians,” Rubio said on X.

He added that “Hamas is the impediment. They must lay down their arms and stop their looting so that Gaza can have a brighter future.”

Israel has also previously been accusing Hamas of stealing supplies from aid deliveries managed by the UN and other international organisations.

The United Nations has reported a significant decline in the looting of aid shipments since the ceasefire began, with just 5% of supplies intercepted between October 10 and 28, compared to more than 80% earlier in the year.