/‘We will not be set back’: Pezeshkian vows Iran will rebuild its nuclear sites ‘stronger than before’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday (Nov 2) vowed that his country will rebuild its nuclear sites “stronger than before”. The sites were damaged following strikes by Israel and the US, which accuse Tehran of seeking to build nuclear weapons. US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran’s nuclear programme was obliterated in the attack, but the full extent of the damage remains unknown. Meanwhile, Oman has urged Tehran and Washington to resume diplomacy.

While visiting the country’s nuclear organisation, Pezeshkian said that Iran “will build (the destroyed sites) stronger than before.”

“By destroying buildings... we will not be set back,” he said in a video message posted to his official website. He added that Iranian scientists still have the necessary nuclear know-how, without elaborating.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a similar remark in February before the strikes, Pezeshkian had said that Tehran would rebuild its nuclear sites if they were attacked.

In June, Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran targeting Tehran’s nuclear and military facilities. The strikes resulted in a 12-day conflict, during which many of Iran’s top scientists were killed.

After the US announced the end of the conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in July that the damage in Iran was “serious and severe.”

Pezeshkian’s recent comments come as Oman, Iran’s traditional intermediary, urged Tehran and Washington on Saturday to resume talks on its nuclear programme. Oman has hosted five rounds of talks between the US and Iran this year. The talks came to a standstill after Israel struck Tehran’s nuclear facilities just days before a sixth round of negotiations.

“We want to return to the negotiations between Iran (and) the United States,” Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said at the IISS Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain.

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said Sunday that Tehran “has received messages” on resuming diplomacy. She did not provide further details.