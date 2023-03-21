London Met Police plagued with institutional racism, sexism & homophobia: Cassey's Report

A London Metropolitan police report which reviewed the standards of behaviour and internal culture of the service has unravelled some very disturbing assessments including key findings of institutional racism, sexism and homophobia.

Baroness Casey was appointed in October 2021 to look into the Met internal misconduct system.

This report is an effort to review the Met police after the horrific incident when two years ago in March 2021, one of the department's officer Sarah Everard was abducted, raped and murdered by a serving Metropolitan Police Officer, who was later sentenced to whole life imprisonment for his crime.

As per the report, there are people in the Met with racist attitudes. It underscores that Black, Asian and ethnic minority officers and staff are more likely to experience racism, discrimination and bullying at their hands.

"Discrimination is often ignored, and complaints are likely to be turned against Black, Asian and ethnic minority officers. Many do not think it is worth reporting. Black officers are 81% more likely to be in the misconduct system than their White counterparts. The organisation has failed to significantly improve the recruitment and retention of Black officers at all levels. This is particularly true of Black and ethnic minority women," the report stated.

Casey review also pointed out that Black Londoners in particular remain over-policed and are more likely

to be stopped and searched, handcuffed, batoned and Tasered, are overrepresented in many serious crimes.

It adds that when Black Londoners are victims of crime, they are less satisfied with the service they receive than other Londoners.

The Met police assessment was done by engaging current and former Met personnel and other stakeholders and reviewing relevant Met internal policies. Moreover, it also included polling over 1,200 Londoners, conducting surveys of 6,751 current and former personnel and listening to the voices of those who have faced adverse consequences inside the service.

The review report touches upon a series of incidents and scandals involving the Met police. It underlines that the public confidence in Met police over the last few years has declined and in some communities it has hit rock bottom.

Black and Mixed ethnic groups have consistently lower trust and confidence in the Met, frequently scoring around 10-20% lower than average on trust and belief in fairness. LGBT+ community also has low trust in the police.

It concludes that the Met has become disconnected from Londoners and their consent is largely assumed. "Londoners’ voices are missing from London policing," the report states.

