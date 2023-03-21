After 11 weeks of protests, Israel modifies key judicial reform

After 11 consecutive weeks of mass demonstrations, Israel on Monday presented an amended version of its contentious judicial overhaul. Announcing the amendment Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party on Monday said that the bill to change the way judges are selected has been amended after a first-reading vote. Compared to the initial text, the new version of the contentious reform reportedly puts more lawmakers and members of the judiciary in the judicial appointments panel.

It would need to pass a vote of parliament's law committee before a second and third, final reading by the full chamber.

Watch | President Herzog: Israel at a turning point, civil war a red line | Israel Protests



The proposed reforms, which are already in motion in Israel's parliament, would give the nation's politicians more power over the courts.

Opponents of Netanyahu have accused him of bringing in the reform with the nefarious motive of quashing possible judgements against him. The PM is currently on trial for corruption charges.

Defending the new version, the right-wing Likud party said that it "won't enable the coalition or opposition to take over the court, but ensures diversity in the selection of justices".

As per a US White House statement, President Joe Biden on a call with Netanyahu has voiced support for the "compromise." He also stressed the importance of "genuine checks and balances."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid as per AFP denied that the new version is a "compromise," and said that "if the change in the committee to select judges passes, it will constitute a hostile and dangerous takeover of the court system by ruthless politicians."

While Netanyahu's coalition argues that the proposed reforms are essential to limit judicial overreach, critics say that they threaten Israel's democracy by weakening key checks and balances.

(With inputs from agencies)

