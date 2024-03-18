'Liver fluke' parasite spreading quickly, puts dogs at risk across US

The emergence of a deadly virus in the Colorado River of southern California has sparked significant concern among researchers and pet owners alike. According to a report by the New York Post, the virus in question is Heterobilharzia americana, colloquially known as a liver fluke. While previously documented in regions like Texas, its presence in California signifies a troubling westward expansion, posing a dire threat to both animal health and environmental stability.

Heterobilharzia americana is notorious for inducing a life-threatening condition in dogs known as schistosomiasis. This parasite is typically contracted when dogs come into contact with freshwater habitats inhabited by infected snails, a common occurrence during activities such as swimming or wading.

Research efforts and alarming findings

Responding to reports of infected dogs in the area, a team of researchers from UC Riverside embarked on a comprehensive investigation. Between March and August 2023, they meticulously examined 2,000 snails along the banks of the Colorado River, uncovering unsettling truths: the parasite's prevalence in the region far exceeded previous estimations.

The revelation of this deadly virus carries profound implications across various sectors, encompassing public health, veterinary medicine, and biodiversity conservation. Recognising the virus's broader distribution is paramount for devising effective strategies to mitigate its spread and safeguard both human and animal populations.

The identification of the virus in the Colorado River region marks a significant milestone, representing its westernmost occurrence within the United States.

Understanding the symptoms of Heterobilharzia americana infection is crucial for prompt intervention. Affected dogs may display symptoms such as lethargy, loss of appetite, weight loss, gastrointestinal distress, coughing, and alterations in urination patterns.

Certain canine demographics, including young, large breed, hunting, or herding dogs, are particularly susceptible, necessitating heightened vigilance and proactive preventative measures.