Your Dog may live longer if they have these physical traits: UK Study

Researchers have uncovered notable variations in average lifespans based on factors such as size, head shape, and gender, in a comprehensive study of nearly 600,000 British dogs representing over 150 breeds. It found that small, long-nosed breeds lived nearly two and a half years longer on average than large, short-nosed breeds.

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, highlighted potential risks and threw open the scope for further research to improve the canine well-being.

Also watch | UK Study: Small, long-nosed dogs live longer × The study, led by Dogs Trust, a British dog welfare charity, disclosed that large breeds and those with flat faces exhibited shorter average lifespans compared to smaller counterparts and dogs with elongated snouts.

Female dogs, on average, lived slightly longer than their male counterparts.

While exceptions exist, the research may not be universally applicable outside Britain due to divergent breeding practices and gene pools.

Experts call for the need for additional research to unravel the reasons behind these breed-specific differences.

Genetic factors to health issues in certain breeds are also known yet other factors like behavior, lifestyle, diet, and environment may contribute to varying lifespans.

The UK study utilised a database of 584,734 British dogs from various sources, including breed registries, pet insurance companies, and veterinary records.

The median lifespan across all dogs was 12.5 years, with significant variations among breeds. Lancashire heelers, a petite herding breed, boasted an average lifespan of 15.4 years, while the much larger Caucasian shepherd dogs averaged just 5.4 years.

The study categorised breeds into small, medium, or large sizes and flat-faced, medium-proportioned, or long-faced head shapes.

Small breeds, on average, outlived large breeds, consistent with prior research in dogs and other mammals. Flat-faced breeds, known as brachycephalic, had shorter lifespans than medium- and long-faced breeds.

Purebred dogs live longer than crossbred ones: UK Study

The study contradicted some prior research by revealing that, as a group, purebred dogs lived longer on average than crossbred dogs. The complexity of this issue challenges the conventional wisdom that mixed-breed dogs are always healthier, prompting experts to explore the nuanced factors contributing to canine longevity.