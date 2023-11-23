Your dog keeps count of the treats you give, study says

A research featured in Science Magazine suggests that dogs, beyond their familiar roles as companions, have the ability to process numbers in a manner similar to humans.

Emory University's study, published in Biology Letters, reveals that while dogs may not precisely count numbers as humans do, they exhibit an awareness of quantity.

The study explores the "approximate number system," showcasing dogs' capacity to discern variations in food portions or respond to additional treats, indicating an understanding of quantities.

Unlike previous studies using trained animals, this research by Gregory Berns and colleagues suggests that an untrained, shared brain function related to numbers has evolved across different animal species.

The study involved 11 diverse dog breeds undergoing functional magnetic resonance imaging. Dogs, stationed in scanners, focused on changing arrays of grey dots, allowing researchers to monitor the parietotemporal cortex activity—the equivalent of the human parietal cortex responsible for processing numerical changes.

What did the results say?

Eight out of the 11 dogs exhibited behaviour patterns akin to the human brain when tested, highlighting sensitivity to numerical changes.

Three dogs, however, did not pass the scanning test, a discrepancy attributed to individual breeds.

Psychologist Lauren Aulet, a contributor to the study, told the National Post that the potential breakthrough in understanding how dogs detect changes in quantity. The research may offer valuable insights into treating brain abnormalities and holds promise for future scientific inquiries.