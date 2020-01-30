Danish cartoon sparks Twitterfeud between China and Denmark: Publisher insists that it was not poking fun

Jyllands-Posten cartoon has been declared "an insult to China" by the Chinese Embassy in Denmark and has demanded a public apology from the cartoonist Niels Bo Bojesen as well as the paper in which the cartoon was published.

Similar to the outrage that the cartoon of Prophet Muhammad in 2005 spawned, the coronavirus cartoon furore has spread to social media.

China's public have shared memes of Denmark's surrender to Nazi Germany in World War Two, stating that the surrender took place in four hours, while Danes vigorously defend Jyllands-Posten on Twitter.

China was reminded by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen that Denmark has the freedom of expression, be it spoken or drawn. Rushing to the defense of the paper were other Danish politicians who have stood by the paper's right to publish such a cartoon.

The grip of the coronavirus on China has paralysed transit in and around the Hubei Province, which shelters about 60 million people. Wuhan, the provincial capital was the epicentre of the virus and more than 100 people have died from contracting it.

Jacob Nybroe, Chief Editor of Jyllands-Posten insists that his paper was not making light of the situation, saying "We cannot apologise for something we don't think is wrong. We have no intention of being demeaning or to mock, nor do we think that the drawing does. As far as I can see, this here is about different forms of cultural understanding."