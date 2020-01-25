Wuhan coronavirus: Dos and don'ts, symptoms 

Coronavirus are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from common cold to more severe diseases like middle east respiratory syndrome.

A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously seen in humans. It's zoonotic -- transmitted between animals and people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan is being linked to a large seafood and animal market which suggests a possible zoonotic origin to the outbreak.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed some of the common signs and symptioms of the infection which include fever, cough,

Shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, in severe cases, pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome and kidney failure.

What to do if you feel sick on the flight back to india?

Immediately contact the flight crew and ask for a face mask. Avoid close contact with fellow passengers and follow the directions of flight crew while disembarking.

Lets take a look at the precautions more closely:

The WHO has advised people to avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with bare hands.

Avoid travel to farms, animal markets or slaughterhouses

Refrain from consuming raw, under-cooked meat....

Avoid any contact with sick animals or spoiled animal products.