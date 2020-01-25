Coronavirus death toll rises to 41, more than 1,300 infected worldwide

The Chinese authorities on Saturday confirmed that 41 people have died due to deadly coronavirus even as more than 1,3000 people have been infected across the world.

In the Hubei province, 180 new cases were reported on Friday taking the total number of cases to 752.

A doctor at a hospital in Hubei was among those who lost their lives yesterday even as China quarantined Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus with 11 million people.

China has also imposed travel restrictions and screening of residents in the affected areas. In Shanghai, all cinema halls have been shut down despite it being peak holiday season in the country.

450 military medical staff have also been deployed to Wuhan in an attempt to control the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Europe has reported its first cases of coronavirus with two cases in France who had travelled to China testing positive on Friday. The French health minister said more cases are likely emerge due to the open borders in Europe.

The British government also went into a huddle on Friday to discuss the spread of the virus. The health secretary said that the risk to the general public from coronavirus remains low in the United Kingdom.

Australia, meanwhile, has confirmed first case in the country. The health minister confirmed that a Chinese national in his 50s tested positive. He returned from China last week, he added.

The United States has also confirmed its second case in the city of Chicago.