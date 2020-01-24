US confirms second case of coronavirus, at least 50 under investigation

US health officials confirmed today a woman in Chicago had contacted the SARS-like coronavirus with over fifty suspected cases under investigation.

This is the second case of the virus on US soil.

Also Read: China Coronavirus - 26 dead and millions on lockdown

"I'm pleased to report she is clinically doing well and is in stable condition," Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said.

China's deadly coronavirus has now claimed 26 lives with around 887 people infected as authorities clampdown ten cities depriving it of public transport in an effort to control the outbreak.

Also Read: First case of coronavirus reported in Nepal

While China lockdown more cities to curb the spread of the virus, the World Health Organization(WHO) has not declared a global health emergency yet.

"Make no mistake, this is though an emergency in China but it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one," Adhanom, WHO director-general, said.

Watch Video:

Currently, a record 41 million now face travel restrictions, Huangshi city in Hubei province became the latest to be under lockdown on Friday.

Meanwhile, Beijing and Shanghai have launched highest level emergency responses to the virus with authorities suspending plane operations and train services in and out of Wuhan.

In Pics: Wuhan city imposes transport lockdown as death toll rises

Authorities in Wuhan are now building a new hospital in less than ten days for patients affected by the virus which reportedly will have a capacity of 1,000 beds.

Reports say that the hospital will be located in the vicinity of Wuhan

Also Read: Indian Embassy in Beijing opens hotline for Indians

The Wuhan governor said while it was a tough choice, it was a necessary one.

"The government in Wuhan has made a decision to close all outbound ways. It was a tough choice. What worries us most is the inconvenience caused to local residents. Although we have taken some countermeasures to alleviate the situation, there are still many difficulties. We aim to use the temporary inconvenience in exchange for longstanding safety," Wang Xiaodong, Hubei's provincial governor said, adding, "We expect understanding and support from local people."

Amid the new restrictions, China's defence ministry said it is organising military medical experts to take part in the fight against the virus also Shanghai Disneyland announced on Friday that it would be closed from Saturday even as China's Lunar New Year begins from January 25.