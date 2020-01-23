Wuhan city imposes transport lockdown as death toll rises to seventeen

Authorities in China's Wuhan city have imposed transport lockdown on all in and out public transport including flights from Wuhan as cases of the new coronavirus disease rose to 571.
A Lunar New Year supplication giving service at the city's Guiyuan Temple, which pulled in more than 6-7 lakh individuals a year ago, has also been cancelled.
Staff members disinfect at the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province early on January 22, 2020.
The Chinese city at the centre of a SARS-like virus outbreak has urged people to stay away, cancelling a major Lunar New Year event, as it strives to contain a disease that has spread across the country.
Wuhan's outbreak has caused a lot of trouble in the traffic as staff members check body temperature of a passengers at an exit of a highway in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province.
Asian countries on January 21 ramped up measures to block the spread of a new virus as the death toll in China rose to six and the number of cases surpassed 300, raising concerns in the middle of a major holiday travel rush.
Those living in the city are also advised to not leave the city.
Passengers of Air China were checked while their were on-board from Wuhan to Macau.
Vacation destinations and lodgings in the city had been advised to suspend huge scale exercises while libraries, historical centers and theaters were dropping displays and exhibitions.
Wuhan Guide Infrared told the official China Securities Journal that the company had donated 4 million yuan ($579,370) worth of infrared thermometer devices to the government of Hubei, the province at the centre of the outbreak.
They have installed the cameras to check the people carrying the virus.
This picture shows Taiwan's Center for Disease Control (CDC) personnel (R) using thermal scanners to screen passengers arriving on a flight from China's Wuhan province.
Where a SARS-like virus was discovered and has since spread, at the Taoyuan International Airport.
The death toll from a new China virus that is transmissible between humans rose to six, the mayor of Wuhan said in an interview with state broadcaster CCTV on January 21, as the World Health Organization said it would consider declaring an international public health emergency over the outbreak.
