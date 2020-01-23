Wuhan city imposes transport lockdown as death toll rises to seventeen

Wuhan's traffic affected

Wuhan's outbreak has caused a lot of trouble in the traffic as staff members check body temperature of a passengers at an exit of a highway in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province.

Asian countries on January 21 ramped up measures to block the spread of a new virus as the death toll in China rose to six and the number of cases surpassed 300, raising concerns in the middle of a major holiday travel rush.

Those living in the city are also advised to not leave the city.

