Kim Jong Un presents luxurious residence to 79-year-old popular North Korean news anchor

A North Korean news anchor has received a luxurious residence from the country’s leader Kim Jong Un.

The anchor Ri Chun Hi, who is one of the most famous voices in the nation, has also been asked to continue to serve as the voice of the ruling Workers' Party, an AP report said.

The 79-year-old state media anchor is also dubbed in the world as the ‘pink lady' due to her bright and traditional attires.

Kim also met the anchor at a newly-built riverside terraced residential district in Pyongyang, which was inaugurated on Wednesday.

In the district, the houses were presented to Ri and others making distinguished service to the state, the KCNA said.

"(Kim) said it is the sincerity of the party that there is nothing to spare for the treasures of the country like her, who has worked as a revolutionary announcer for the party for more than 50 years since her girlhood," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim expressed "expectation that she would as ever vigorously continue her work in good health as befitting a spokeswoman for the party."

Ri said that her new house was like a hotel. She added all her family members "stayed up all night in tears of deep gratitude for the party's benevolence," as per KCNA.

(With inputs from agencies)