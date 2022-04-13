Japan's Mako: Once a princess, now an unpaid volunteer at NYC museum in US 

The saying, “Love knows no bounds”, holds true for the tale of Japan's former Princess Mako. She nowadays seems to be working as an unpaid volunteer at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, as per media reports.

The 30-year-old former princess had given up titles and shifted to the US to marry 'commoner' boyfriend Kei Komuro.

Mako Komuro had also given up a $1.3 million payout while going ahead with the marriage.

She is working in the Asian art collection of the museum. The former princess is making concerted efforts to come up with an exhibition of paintings, which are inspired by the life of a 13th century monk, who introduced Buddhism to Japan, as per Japan Times.

At the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, Mako studied art history. In 2016, she also got a master's in art museum and gallery studies from the University of Leicester in England, People reported.

"She's qualified and probably handling pieces in the collection. In general, it's work which requires a great deal of preparation and often means spending a lot of time in the library," an ex-Met curator said about her job.

The couple, Mako and Kei, share a luxury one-bedroom apartment in Hell's Kitchen.

