Kim Jong Un orders military to start relief work in flood-hit areas of North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the military to carry out relief work in flood-hit areas, as the country sinks into food and economic crisis.

Local state media reported that more than 1,000 homes had been damaged and nearly 5,000 people have been evacuated till now due to the floods.

Experts of North Korea believe an early monsoon season arrived in the country last month which resulted in heightened torrential rains.

Agricultural land was damaged in the country, which has raised fears of the country facing a “tense” food situation, Kim Jong Un had warned last month.

Considering the impending crisis, the Worker’s Party of Korea’s Central Military Commission held a meeting to assess the situation. While Kim Jong Un, reportedly, did not attend the meeting, his aides conveyed his message that the leader wanted the military to start a relief campaign as soon as possible.

Kim, reportedly, called for “awakening and arousing” the party officials and other authorities to immediately start the relief campaign “skilfully”.

The military will also help rebuild and restore the disaster-hit areas, minimise crop disasters and help people avoid the spread of coronavirus.