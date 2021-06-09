Kim Jong Un's sudden weight loss sparks rumours about his health

A few months after the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un disappeared from the public eye, there are new speculations about his sudden weight loss.

Kim is known to have a heavy frame and has been the point of discussion many times because of this. However, recent photographs show him much slimmer, which has sparked speculations about his health.

The images that appeared in South Korea's state-run media house Yonhap showed that the leader has had to readjust the strap of his watch tightened on his left wrist.

The North Korean leader is a chain smoker and has, in the recent past, faced a few medical problems, some reportedly leading to surgeries.

His father, Kim Jong-il, passed away due to a suspected heart attack in December 2011, which many believe was due to the bad lifestyle that he followed.

It is believed that the apple did not fall far from the tree, as Kim Jong Un is also infamous for his unhealthy lifestyle.

While many think the weight loss might be a result of some health problem, some also speculate that it might be a conscious decision to protect his reputation and improve his standing in North Korea.

The country has been suffering from food shortage as the economic crisis has worsened since the trade relationship with China took a dramatic fall, and the natural disasters and international sanctions made things worse.