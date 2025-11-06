Fox News host Jesse Watters blames single women for Zohran Mamdani's mayoral victory

Fox News host Jesse Watters on air blamed ‘single girls’ of New York for Zohran Mamdani's mayoral victory, which he termed as a ‘socialist takeover’ of New York City. Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani secured 50.4 per cent of the vote, compared to the independent candidate Andrew Cuomo at 41-42 per cent, and Republican candidate Curtis Silwa secured 7 per cent.

While speaking on the show ‘The Five’, Watters made bizarre comments that young ‘single women’ who live in a tiny apartment and study social sciences and can't get ahead in the job market are the driving force behind Mamdani's victory.

“So you are in a tiny apartment, and the apartment is getting really expensive because all of these migrants are here now. And it's also expensive because of the Green New Deal, so your utilities are high, and you've got the wrong degree…You should have gotten a degree in something like chemistry, biology, finance, computer science — something useful in this high-tech AI economy. No, you got a degree in, like, Southeast Asian feminist literature. And you’re wondering why you can’t advance in this economy,” said Watters, who himself studied History.

Notably, Jesse Watters and JD Vance were in murky waters during the 2024 Presidential election due to their comments that the country is run by miserable Democrats, oligarchs and cat ladies who made terrible life choices and want the country to do the same too.

Democratic voter base

According to a voter poll by Associated Press, young women indeed voted for Mamdani as well as other Democratic candidates such as Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger. According to the Voter Poll conducted by SSRS, nearly 80 per cent of New Yorkers who are less than 29 years old have voted for Mamdani. He also had a significant voter base among 30 and 44-year-olds. He also secured more than 50 per cent votes among Black, Hispanic and Latino and Asian New Yorkers.