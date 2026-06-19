/JD Vance postpones Switzerland trip for Iran talks as negotiations hit hurdles

US Vice President JD Vance has postponed his planned visit to Switzerland, where talks were expected to take place on Friday regarding the next phase of the US-Iran agreement aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, according to the White House.

The agreement, signed on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, initiated 60 days of discussions on broader issues between the two countries, including Iran's nuclear programme.

"The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable. As of now, the Vice President is not departing tonight," a White House spokesperson said late Thursday. "We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible."

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The announcement came after Al-Mayadeen, a pan-Arab satellite channel politically aligned with the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, reported that Iran was delaying the departure of its delegation to Switzerland because of Israel's continuing military operations in Lebanon.

Axios, citing a US official, reported that Tehran's allegations of Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon could be a factor behind the talks not taking place on Friday.

In Iran, the Tasnim news agency said that "nothing has been confirmed" regarding the Iranian delegation's travel plans to Switzerland.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who became the supreme leader after his father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war on February 28, said in a written statement that he had approved the agreement despite having a "different view", without providing further details.

"But I issued my permission due to the commitment" made by officials, including Pezeshkian, to "protect the rights of the Iranian nation".

"Face-to-face negotiations" with the US will be held in the future, but that does not "mean accepting the enemy's point of view", he added.

On Friday, Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned against any violation of the agreement in a post on X.

"In case of misconduct, breach of treaty and excess of the other side, we have no doubt that a decisive response will be given to the enemy."

“They were once slapped during the war; if they wish to tread that path again, they will receive an even harder slap,” it added.