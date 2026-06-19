/US Open Round 1: American Wyndham Clark takes four-stroke lead on suspended day 1

American Wyndham Clark fired a stunning round oon day 1 (Jun 18) at the 126th US Open, charging to a commanding four-stroke lead before fading light at blustery Shinnecock Hills brought the opening round to an early halt. The 32-year-old former US Open champion, who has been open about seeking redemption after an infamous locker-smashing incident at Oakmont following last year's missed cut, began on the back nine and looked in imperious form throughout. Clark hit a bogey at the par-three second before bouncing back with consecutive birdies, capping his extraordinary back nine with a clutch three-foot eagle putt at the par-five fifth to reach six-under par before safely parring holes six and seven as darkness descended.

Clarks chases history on Day 2 US Open

Clark will return Friday (Jun 19) morning to complete the round on holes eight and nine, and if he holds his lead, he will make US Open history not since 1933 has any player led the championship by four strokes after 18 holes. The feat underlines just how dominant his unfinished card has been in punishing, wind-swept conditions that tested the entire field. Sharing second place in the clubhouse at two-under par 68 were amateur Ryder Cowan and fellow Americans Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy, all well adrift of Clark's stunning pace. Four major champions remained on the course at two-under: Spain's Jon Rahm (13 holes), Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland (15 holes), and England's Matt Fitzpatrick (16 holes).

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