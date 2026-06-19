/'Indus Waters Treaty outdated': India slams 'Frankenstein state' Pakistan at UN

India told the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that the Indus Waters Treaty is outdated and no longer aligned with present-day realities, while critcising Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism and repeatedly raising bilateral issues at international forums.

Speaking during India's right of reply at the 62nd Session of the UNHRC, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Anupama Singh said, “Our position on the Indus Water Treaty is well known. It defies logic that a state which exports terror as an instrument of policy continues to demand the privileges of cooperation predicated on goodwill and friendship. It is equally undeniable that the treaty is now outdated. No technical arrangement can remain frozen in time while the world around it is transformed.”

"A treaty negotiated in 1960 cannot be treated as a perpetual entitlement which is insulated from accountability, detached from present-day realities and untouched by the profound changes of the past six decades," Singh added.

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India placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The Centre stated that the move would remain in effect "until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."

Pakistan relies on the Indus river system for 80 per cent of its 16 million hectares of agricultural land and accounts for 93 per cent of the country's total water use.

The Indian diplomat further criticised Pakistan's record on terrorism, calling it a "Frankenstein state" that fostered extremist groups and later suffered the consequences.

"This is the country where the sitting Defence Minister boasts of hosting, training and deploying terrorists as a state policy, and yet Pakistan calls itself a victim of terrorism, indeed a paradox which only Pakistan could sustain. It is a living example of a Frankenstein state, which is shocked when its own monster bites back," Singh had said.

She also rejected remarks made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

"We categorically reject the baseless and malicious allegations made by Pakistan. We also categorically reject the references to J&K made by the OIC. Pakistan's propaganda is designed to mask its domestic failures and support for terrorism," she said.

Reaffirming India's position, Singh said Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India" and added that the only unresolved matter is Pakistan's illegal occupation of Indian territories.